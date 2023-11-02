Mustadafin Foundation is almost 35 years old. The Mustadafin Foundation is a name we all know, and it’s a name synonymous with taking care of the poor and homeless of our city.

But when you spend time and meet the people with big hearts and get to see what they do behind the scenes, then you get to understand why they are such a respected organisation that is always ready and able to assist those in need. Did you know that the Mustadafin Foundation feeds 27 910 people every day? Did you know that they are on standby 24/7 for first aid, fire rescue and flood relief? Did you know that they successfully send 300 children back to school every year?

With so much to give, the Mustadafin Foundation can only move in the right direction. And did you know this organisation that has been serving vulnerable communities throughout the world is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year? The Mustadafin Foundation was born during the apartheid era to assist those communities in black and coloured areas affected by the unrest at the time. Today the foundation is still supporting anyone affected by any disaster, with an unwavering mission of eradicating unemployment and illiteracy, encouraging healthy lifestyles, creating self-reliant communities and so much more.

HOMETOWN HEROES: The Foundation is always willing to help out needy neighbours One of the things that stood out for me was the empowerment of children through education. It was heart-warming to hear how they helped more than 300 children further their careers by completing school and attending different universities throughout South Africa. On Saturday, the Mustadafin Foundation will host their very first pop-up market to raise funds for their programmes. This will take place at their head office at 154 Antelope Street, Bridgetown, Athlone, from 10 am to 4 pm and will also be the first step of celebrating 35 years of supporting those in need.

Entertainment will be on the agenda for the day, and the man with the finest vocals in the Cape will be there to lend his voice to bring light to this initiative. Nur Abrahams says: “I’m beyond excited to be part of this celebration and share this day with the people who are constantly on the front line, making sure our people are secure in times of emergency. “For me to come out and perform a few songs and get people to enjoy the day is the least I can do compared to what this foundation stands for.

“I pray for success to continuously flow through this organisation so that more people can benefit.” CLASS ACT: Nur Abrahams will perform at the pop-up market Also on the line-up is Nazneen Leeman, known for her melodious vocals, who said: “I will be there to make sure we start things off with a bang along with other local entertainers.” Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem, the director of the Mustadafin Foundation, urged people to support the market day. She says of the initiative: “Events like the pop-up market play a crucial role in our funding and resource mobilisation.

STIEK UIT: Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem “People from impoverished communities have been struggling for the past three years in an attempt to recover from the challenges of Covid-19. “The past winter was a further step back for many residents in the communities that needed our support. Therefore, it was important for us to further our support for these communities around the Western Cape.” Entry for this event is free to the public and I urge you to show your support for this organisation. Mark your calendars, bring your entire family and come get your lunch at the pop-up market.