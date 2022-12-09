Crime activists are calling for Police Minister Bheki Cele to either step up or step down. Reagen Allen, MEC for Policing Oversight, has visited Manenberg where eight people were shot over three days.

Allen said he felt for residents who are living in fear, adding that the fact activists are calling for Cele to step down should not be surprising. Ian Cameron from Action Society and two of the Cape’s toughest cookies, Lucinda Evans and Roegshanda Pascoe, have called on Cele to uit haal en wys, or pak en waai. Cameron said: “Bheki Cele needs to be sacked, he is useless, he has no idea what he is doing.

“He has zero experience, he doesn’t understand what his role as minister is. He sees our people on the Cape Flats as numbers.” Evans added: “Our people are dying, our mothers have to bury their kids at a young age, all because there is no solution from those who are supposed to be taking care of our safety. “This is a massacre on our people, and Bheki Cele needs to step up here, show up, otherwise he needs to go.”