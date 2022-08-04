Police Minister Bheki Cele has been slammed for his thoughtless comments on the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp. Cele said one of the young women was “lucky” that she was only raped by one man.

The minister appeared in a live eNCA interview with anchors Thulasizwe Simelane and Sally Burdett on July 29, where he addressed the horror gang-rape of eight women near a mine dump in Krugersdorp. Since the incident, at least 67 illegal miners were arrested. The rape victims were part of a crew filming a music video.

In the interview, Cele said: “One woman was raped by 10 men, one by eight, one by six, (another) by four… three… the one 19-year-old was lucky, if it is lucky … (she) was raped by one man.” Actor Sivuyile “Siv” Ngesi slammed Cele on social media and had the support of other celebrities who stood with him. Ngesi said: “Dear women, you’re on your own! This is said by the monster (I mean) minister of police! ANC needs to f*** off!”