Police Minister Bheki Cele has lifted the lid on the modus operandi involved in kidnappings, saying there were instances where the crime was staged by the so-called victims or relatives in an attempt to commit insurance fraud.
In some cases, families refused to cooperate with police, while in other cases, families chose to flee the country after realising that officers were about to crack the case.
He told the National Council of Provinces about some successes in kidnappings, saying 29 complaints had been received and nine arrests made between April and July.
He said in the case of businessman Ismail Rajah and 6-year-old Shahnawaaz Asghar, police busted the skelms and the families did not pay a ransom.