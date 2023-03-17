Police Minister Bheki Cele has assured South Africans that the planned shutdown by the EFF on Monday will not bring the country to a standstill. On Thursday, during a press conference on the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, Cele said all citizens and their properties would be protected, and warned protesters to keep things peaceful or face the wrath of the law.

“Anyone who intimidates, stops anyone from going to work, barricades the roads and highways and uses any form of violence to try and stop our people from going on with their lives will face the full might of the law,” Cele said. “We want to reiterate to our international community that contrary to the pronouncements by those advocating for any disruption, all ports of entry – land, sea and air – will be operational.” He dismissed claims that government is “breathing life” into the shutdown, saying they are merely reassuring South Africans that there will not be a repeat of the July 2021 unrest.

“We are aware of many social media accounts claiming that hundreds and thousands of followers are being mobilised to support the protest. The majority of communities and various sectors of society, including Santaco, National Taxi Association, the Road Freight Association and organised structures within communities, have rejected this call.” Meanwhile, the ANC said it wants EFF leaders held personally responsible for any damage, and deaths, during its planned shutdown. According to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, the EFF’s call for disruptions amounted to anarchy.