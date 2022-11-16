“When you find war, shoot and kill and then later ask who started the war!” This is the message which Police Minister Bheki Cele delivered to the new recruits who will start next month as the festive season begins.

As many as 1118 cops will be deployed across the province from December 15, while three mobile stations and 16 vehicles have been given to the province. The Rocklands Sports Complex saw more than a thousand mense gather as the police launched their safer festive season programme. REINFORCED: The SAPS ranks “Now is the festive season, we should be all together and enjoy but as we plan to join our families, there are disruptors who are planning to do otherwise.

“Those people with ugly hearts that the reverend referred to as Satan,” Cele said. “Police themselves are human and they must protect their own rights and your basic right is life itself, so it’s important that when you deal with criminals you don’t negotiate, you don’t smile and you don’t miss. “Criminals have declared war, don’t go around asking who started the war; when you find war, where people are raping, breaking houses, don’t ask who started – join the war, shoot and kill, and then later you ask who started the war.”

GOOD LUCK: Police Minister Bheki Cele to recruits. Picture: Phando Jikelo Among the guests was Gift of the Givers’ Imtiaz Sooliman, who told the police that everyone puts their hope into them to lead a safe and happy life. “When you join the police force, you cannot be scared to die, if you’re scared to die, you’re in the wrong field,” he added. “In medical school when you get up in the morning or afternoon, we can die from viruses or Covid or infection, if we are scared to die, we shouldn’t become doctors.