Police minister Bheki Cele held an imbizo in Khayelitsha where seven people were shot and killed at the weekend. Fearful residents of Makhaza, where two people were killed, told him that they want their own police station which they have been waiting for many years to be built.

Cele and his deputy Cassel Mathale held an anti-crime imbizo at the Desmond Tutu Memorial Centre on Monday. According to Khayelitsha Development Forum deputy chairperson, Thandi Msuthu, the change has to come from community members. “People are dying like flies here, there are seven people who were shot, two in Kuyasa, two in Makhaza and three in Site C,” said Msuthu.

GATHERING: Makhaza residents at imbizo. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “We are tired of this. We understand that there have been imbizos before, but we have to get together and talk about the violence which has taken over our township.” But community member Sikhonzi Madolo says more police is the answer. “I expect that the Minister will bring more police to the precinct. We have realised that those who come forward and report a crime are targeted, we need complete protection.

“We need a police station in our own neighbourhood because Harare is too far for us.” Neighbourhood watch member Neliswa Bomvana says they should be recognised. “We mostly have women who are old. We are the ears and eyes of our communities, if we weren’t around things would be worse,” she said.