Police Minister Bheki Cele paid a surprise visit to the family of a police officer who was gunned down in Philippi last week in what appeared to be a hit. Warrant Officer Siyakubonga Gladstone Mphakathi was shot and killed in Browns Farm last Wednesday while driving his Toyota Tazz; he was not robbed.

Police spokeswoman Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the 49-year-old cop attached to the SAPS Rapid Rail Unit at Philippi Train Station. Detectives from the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (DPCI) are investigating the murder. SHOT DEAD: Siyakubonga Mphakathi. Picture supplied Cele paid his condolences to the family and said: “We lost this police officer who was killed in the line of duty, we are going to walk with the family all the way until the last day.

More on this Cop killed in his car: Family puzzled by murder while on his way to work

“We are told that the funeral will be in Cofimvaba (Eastern Cape). “We are going to continue to find out what happened (on the day of the shooting) by getting somebody or some people that have caused this trouble,” he adds. “It looks like this was no accident, it looks like it was planned by somebody who wanted it to happen. It would be good to know what exactly happened and why.”