A Gauteng woman who was retrenched for not taking the Covid-19 vaccine, has won her case against her employer in the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration. Commissioner Richard Byrne ruled that Kgomotso Tshatshu’s dismissal last year was unfair and ordered that Baroque Medical compensate her with a year’s salary of almost R300k, reports IOL.

Tshatshu worked as a Senior Inventory Controller at Baroque Medical. Tshatshu said she opted not to take the vaccine as she had a negative response to a flu vaccine 10 years earlier. She said she worked from an office and was not required to go to any hospitals where they were worried about catching infections.

She was asked to produce a doctor’s note, which she did, but the company wanted her to see a specialist. However, the specialist refused to write a detailed report for Tshatshu because she was not sick at the time. In their argument, Baroque Medical said that they had a strict vaccination policy and dismissed four employees who refused to get the jab.