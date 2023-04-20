The City of Cape Town said it was “disappointed” by a delay in removing squatters from the CBD after the case was postponed in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday. This after a Johannesburg-based NGO has filed an eleventh-hour notice to oppose the City’s court application for evictions at various unlawful occupations in the CBD.

The court was scheduled to consider granting a final eviction order on Wednesday, with the hearing now delayed until early October. “We are very disappointed at the extremely late notice to oppose which was filed by the Socio Economic Rights Institute (SERI) well beyond the deadline, which allowed over a month for such notice to be filed,” says Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. UNHAPPY: Hill-Lewis. “With the court roll so full, a late filing such as this not only wastes state resources, but causes severe delays in the hearing of the matter. In the City’s view, the net effect of this will be to keep people on the streets much longer through the Cape winter.

In February, the court ordered the serving of eviction notices at several hotspots including along Buitengracht Street, FW De Klerk Boulevard, the Taxi Rank and Foreshore. The mayor says City Social Development officials have made repeated offers of social assistance to the squatters, including taking them to transitional shelter at NGO-run night shelters and City-run Safe Spaces. While some have accepted these offers of support, the unlawful occupants have consistently refused help.