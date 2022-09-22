Brazen boewe robbed and shot two security ouens, resulting in the death of one of the guards on Wednesday. The AY Tactical Force Security duo were driving on NY6 when they were attacked by mense in a Toyota Avanza in Gugulethu.

According to the security company’s Facebook page, they offer vehicle tracking and recoveries, escorting, body guarding, VIP protection and armed response. Shocked residents watched as police photographed the car and bullet casings. As many as 18 bullets were fired in the shootout. ON THE JOB: Police mense stieked uit in full force in Gugs A source close to the investigation told the Daily Voice the guards managed to shoot back. Both were wounded and one died.

“The other guard was rushed to hospital,” the source says. “The police were then informed that just after the shooting there were men who removed items from the car the officers drove, including a gun. “The other gun was taken by the suspects.” A man, who was one of the first mense to arrive after the shooting, says it felt like he was watching a scene from a skop-skiet-en-donner movie.

“There were a lot of gunshots, I heard them from a distance, and I went to see what happened,” he says. “When I got to the car, I saw the one guard on the ground, he fell out from the driver’s side. The passenger had been shot in the forehead and he was dead. “And then the robbery happened, they even took the victim’s lunch and cooldrink,” the man adds.

CAME UNDER FIRE: Two private security officers shot Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi says no one has been arrested for the murders. Swartbooi explains: “Gugulethu police responded to a complaint on Wednesday, 21 September 2022. “Upon arrival at the scene on the corners of NY6 and NY38, they found the body of a 36-year-old man, who sustained gunshot wounds.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “Another male who also sustained injuries was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment,” Swartbooi adds. He adds that Gugulethu police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.