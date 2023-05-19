The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) has made an allegation that its own members were behind the murder of training officer, Charmaine Bailey, and that they have since expelled the members. According to the Cape Argus, these expelled members are also suspected of killing two more taxi drivers.

Bailey, 53, was the spokesperson for the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association, a training officer for the Cata Regional Taxi Council, and a chairperson of the Wynberg Taxi Association. She was gunned down on May 2 during a meeting in Wynberg. Cata spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi explained that after their own investigation, they found the culprits and expelled them, following which two drivers were shot and another managed to escape unharmed.

On Tuesday, two weeks after the murder of Bailey, a Cata taxi driver, 33, was shot and killed in Samora Machel. “After Charmaine’s killing, we took actions and practised Cata’s constitution and expelled those members who were involved in the murder,” said Sityebi. “Two drivers were shot, one survived and then on Tuesday we were informed of another murder and now we are not sure if they were shot by the expelled members or not. We suspect that they are behind this on that basis and we informed the police, City and provincial government.”

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed Tuesday’s murder, and said they were following leads in the Bailey killing, but that the motive remained unclear. “Provincial detectives are investigating all links regarding the recent taxi-related murders as well as intra-organisational conflict within one taxi association,” Van Wyk explained. “The matter is still under way and no one has been arrested as yet.”