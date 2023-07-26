*WARNING: Story contains graphic images. A bogus vet accused of butchering a kitty on his owner’s dining room table has been sent to the mang.

Arlove Ilunga, 37, made his first appearance at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday after being busted by Maitland SAPS over the weekend. The case was opened by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, which also lodged a formal complaint with the South African Veterinary Council (SAVC) following an alert from the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) about a botched castration procedure performed on a cat. DAMAGE: Howard was flinching throughout the castration. Pictures supplied According to a statement by the SPCA, Ilunga posed as a vet and conducted a castration bare-handed on the owner’s dining room table.

“The cat named Howard was, according to his owner, sedated but flinching throughout the entire procedure,” the statement read. “She also noted excessive cutting to her cat’s scrotum and significant force to expose the testes. Two to three hours later, when Howard began bleeding profusely, he was rushed to a private veterinary practice in Rondebosch where he was stabilised overnight before being transferred to the PDSA on the morning of 13 July. DAMAGE: Howard was flinching throughout the castration. Pictures supplied “The findings of the qualified treating veterinarian at the PDSA are horrifying and leave us with no doubt that the individual who carried out the procedure was not qualified to do so.”

The cat was found to be dehydrated and in terrible pain, the scrotal area had been poorly shaven, and bruising was apparent in his perineal area and on his caudal thighs, suggesting haemorrhaging or mishandling during the castration, says the SPCA. “It was established that the suspect is an animal health technician registered with SAVC as such and employed at a well-known private veterinary practice.” BUST: Maitland SAPS arrested suspect over the weekend. File photo The Cape of Good Hope SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse is leading the charge for justice for Howard. He added: “The investigation into this case is critical in ensuring that the responsible party is held liable under the law and that justice is served for Howard, who was subjected to cruel and unlawful treatment.”