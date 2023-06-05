The Department of Health says it has been notified by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) of an increasing circulation of flu around the country since the start of May. “The cases have been steadily increasing since week 15 [starting April 10] and the NICD has received reports of influenza clusters in schools and workplaces,” said Foster Mohale, national spokesperson for the Department of Health.

Flu is an acute respiratory illness caused by an infection of the respiratory tract with the influenza virus. “The virus spreads from person to person through inhalation of infected respiratory droplets when people are sneezing, coughing or talking. “A person can also be infected by touching contaminated objects or surfaces that the flu virus is on and then touching their mouth, eyes or nose,” Mohale explained.

“You can prevent spreading the flu by covering your mouth when coughing with a tissue or coughing into the elbow; wearing a mask; washing hands frequently with soap and water or using alcohol-based sanitisers; or, staying at home and keeping a distance from others.” The increase in case numbers has been identified in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Eastern Cape and North West. The most common flu symptoms include fever, muscle pains and body aches, dry cough, sore throat, a runny nose, feeling tired or unwell and headache.