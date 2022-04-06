A Mitchells Plain mom says the police and justice system have miserably failed her three-year-old daughter, who was allegedly raped by her father.

Speaking to IOL, the mother said in August 2019, her then three-year-old daughter complained that her vagina and bum were sore, and she saw blood on her panty.

She took the child to the doctor, who confirmed she had been raped.

She says the little girl then started acting out the sexual acts performed on her by her father.

“It has been three years, and she is still telling the same story. She started school this year.”

She said the father has never given a statement to cops, nor was he arrested.

“Children can speak. She can speak. I am running around doing this case on my own,” the mother explained.

The mother said she even obtained a report from a social worker and took this evidence to the Mitchells Plain Family Violence, Child Abuse and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit, but nothing was done.

“Police told me they will reopen the case, my daughter needs to see a forensic social worker, but nothing happened.”

The case has since been withdrawn, with no explanation given to her.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said case docket was handed to the senior public prosecutor for a decision, “upon which the matter was withdrawn”.

According to NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, the child was not able to give the social worker an account of what occurred.

“The social worker indicated that the child cannot be used as a witness, hence no trial,” he said.

