The Southfield triple murder case allegedly involving Pagad G-Force has once again been delayed in order for the magistrate to be replaced after he recused himself. The three accused, G-Force leader Moulana Moegsien’s sons Ebrahim and Yusuf Barendse and Ishmaeel Amardien, expected their bail application to continue at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday afternoon.

Last month, the case was postponed for an organised crime unit prosecutor to be appointed to the case. DAD OF SUSPECTS: Moulana Moegsien Advocate Adriaanse was at court and announced that the bail application will take place next Wednesday. “An issue was discussed in the chambers that there will be another presiding officer for the bail application which has been provisionally postponed to Wednesday.”

He didn’t mention the reason for magistrate Gulam Bawa’s recusal. Defence lawyers have indicated that they are ready to proceed with the bail application. However, the matter was postponed and the accused was sent back to jail.

One of the Barendse brothers hugged his mom while they both cried. The trio face three murder charges after Ricardo de Jager, along with his two employees Thys Meyer and Adnan Jacobs, were shot by a group of 10 men who were allegedly dressed in police gear, in March at the Victoria Lodge informal settlement. Ricardo ran a scrapyard from his hokkie, which has since been closed.