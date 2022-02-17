The case against Sithobele Qebe, who has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend Siphokazi Booi, was transferred to the Paarl Regional Court on Wednesday.

White City residents found the 27-year-old woman’s body burning near the railway tracks on 4 September 2021.

The accused allegedly dismembered his girlfriend’s body before putting her in a wheelie bin near Mbekweni Station metres away from his shack.

Qebe allegedly beat Siphokazi weeks before he allegedly killed her in a drunken brawl.

He ordered his friends to leave so he could be alone with the deceased. And the next time her friends and family saw her she was unrecognisable.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesman Eric Ntabazalila said: “The accused is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Siphokazi Booi, as well as assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

“The accused is alleged to have killed Siphokazi Booi and burnt her body at a dumpsite in Mbekweni, Paarl.

“He was denied bail. Yesterday his case was transferred to the Paarl Regional Court where the accused will appear again on 11 April 2022.”

Siphokazi’s aunt Nontando Booi said seeing the accused happy and dancing in court broke her heart all over again.

“He looked jolly, like he was celebrating, and he even picked up weight.

“We left so hurt, some of us were crying because he showed no remorse.”

[email protected]