The rape trial for former City of Cape Town subcouncil manager, Raphael Martin, has been delayed yet again due to ongoing issues at Mitchells Plain Regional Court. Nearly two years after the teen victim came forward, she has still been unable to testify.

Martin, who was also an Umkhonto we Sizwe freedom fighter, was arrested on 2020 by Strandfontein police after the then 13-year-old meisie told her shocked family that she had been raped by their family friend for three years. In one incident, he allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in the kitchen while her parents were in the next room and this led to her finally opening up to her older sister. The municipality later fired Martin as a result of the ongoing case against him.

The teen’s 46-year-old mother, who may not be named, says her daughter is suffering with each postponement as the matter was again postponed to 13 July. “When we arrived at court, they found that the sound system was not working in the room where she had to give her testimony,” says the mom. “As the judge and those in court will not be able to hear her, the trial could not continue.