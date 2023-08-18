Grassy Park cops are warning women to be wary of two gun-wielding skelms targeting female drivers after three reported hijackings in the precinct. The shocking cases saw four women come under attack from skelms who pistol-whipped the motorists and even kidnapped one woman.

Grassy Park station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says in the first incident in Fisherman’s Walk, a woman was attacked in broad daylight while walking her dog. “The victim was parked near a park where she was walking with her dog shortly after 5pm. “She was walking back to her car when she heard a gun cock and was accosted by two gunmen who robbed her and then demanded her car keys.

“She threw the keys to her Kia in the grass but they found it and sped off. She was unharmed but the car was not recovered.” SCARY: Driver of VW Polo kidnapped and released in Khaye. Picture supplied In the second incident on 2 August, two women were sitting outside a house in Bubbler Street, New Horizons where they had parked so one of them could use the toilet. Laing says the women was attacked by two gunmen who went to either side of the vehicle and robbed them of cellphones and other valuables.

“The victims were sitting in a VW Polo. One of the women refused to hand over her valuables and the suspects hit her over the head with a gun and took the car. It was also not recovered.” In the latest incident, a woman returning home was kidnapped from New Horizons and taken to Khayelitsha. “She arrived at her home in Martin Close at about 8pm and got out to open the gate.

“This is when two men jumped out of a white Toyota Corolla that had pulled in her neighbour’s driveway. “They held her at gunpoint and forced her into the backseat of her VW Polo and drove off. “They stopped the car in Mitchell’s Plain to check if there was a tracker and then left for Khayelitsha where they dumped her and sped off.

“Luckily a group of neighbourhood watch patrollers saw her and helped her get to the nearest police station and she was unharmed.” Laing says the alarming attacks sparked a thorough investigation but the vehicles have not yet been recovered. “We are asking female drivers to be extra cautious at this time and for the community to report all suspicious activity.