Brushing their daughters’ hair or going to a hair salon are not usually fatherly duties. But now a few dads have decided it’s time to break that stereotype and show up for their girls by learning how to style their crowning glories.

At the forefront of this initiative is Mahlatse Mashua, a dad to three girls, who said the idea came to him after his wife went away for a few days and he had to care for his daughters. He recalled how one morning his nine-year-old daughter came to him and said, “Daddy, please do my hair” and he realised he didn’t have a clue what to do. It was then that ‘Papa, do my hair’ was born. Mashua is also the ambassador for Heartlines Fathers Matter, an initiative that promotes the positive and active presence of fathers in children’s lives.

Papa, do my hair: Mahlatse Mashua “Sometimes as fathers we tend to be encouraged to do the bare minimum. That’s the old story, though,” he said. “The new story would be that we consider fathering a much bigger category, not just ‘I’m the helper’. It opens up amazing opportunities to play an important role in your baby’s life.” Mashua and a few friends recently set up a salon-for-the-day at his home in Vredehoek, where they invited a professional stylist to teach them some hair basics, such as knowing the difference between braids, an upstyle, an afro and twists, as well as how to wash and care for their daughters’ hair.