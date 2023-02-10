A 72-year-old auntie from Mitchells Plain was left heartbroken when she discovered that the caregiver whom she trusted with her life, had allegedly stolen over R100 000 from her. Sybil Khoza from Portlands said the caregiver, Christine Fortune Prince, was like a huiskind and had offered to help her around the house when the oemie fell ill in 2022.

“I trusted her because she was always in and out of our house,” Sybil explains. “I basically raised her and her child, so I didn’t feel uncomfortable with her washing me and so on. “That time I was living in my home in Tafelsig and she offered to help me sell it. I gave her power of attorney because she was like a daughter.”

LIKE HUISKIND: Carer Christine Fortune Prince. That’s when Prince’s eyes allegedly became bigger than her heart and the caregiver bagged R120 000 from the ouma’s payout. “The house was sold and I wasn’t informed that the money came in. When I asked her she would tell me ‘in the next three days’.” Sybil says she became suspicious when Prince refused to take her to the bank to find out why the transfer was taking so long.

The eye-opener was when her daughter-in-law wanted to borrow R800 from her: “I agreed, but when we got to the bank there was no money.” Sybil’s skoondogter Bronwin van Aard says it was a skok to see the zero balance but they could see that there had been many withdrawals, usually of R2 000, R3 000 and R4 000. “We then went to open a case and took ouma in by us,” Bronwin adds.

She says they never asked Sybil about the house sale money because it wasn’t their business. “We also had peace in our hearts knowing that Christine was looking after her. She would update us every day and say ouma is doing fine. Also when we visited, nothing was out of the ordinary.” Sybil says Prince has disappeared with her geld but she wants it back: “I need my medication, that’s most important.”

Prince did not respond to phone calls or text messages. When the Daily Voice visited her home in Lost City, a woman inside was heard saying, “iemand soek vir my hier buite”. A man came out to say he hadn’t seen Prince since last Thursday.