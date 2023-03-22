A slippery skollie who has escaped the clutches of cops across Cape Town is back behind bars after being busted by Grassy Park cops. The 34-year-old man, who is the brother of the Americans gang boss in Parkwood, has made a name for himself for car stealing sprees, even targeting mense in his own community.

Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing said efforts to catch the man wanted on four new cases paid off on Monday. “We got him in 2021 and he joined his brother in prison. After his release, he again went on to commit various crimes. “In Parkwood, he was reported after a vehicle was stolen in the area. The complainant fingered him saying that he had hijacked the guy before and came back.”

Laing said the suspect also stole a vehicle in Claremont that was tracked to Parkwood. “When the police arrived they found two men who were in the vehicle and they explained that he picked them up. “His chommies were arrested but he jumped out of the window and again escaped.”