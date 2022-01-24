A dramatic car chase with police on the N7 ended in an alleged car thief taking his own life.

On Friday, Piketberg SAPS members spotted a vehicle that had been reported missing by the owner who was from Kirstenhof in Cape Town.

The driver with the Flying Squad in tow was chased all the way to Cape Town CBD where he was forced to stop as the tyres were shot out.

IPID spokesperson Grace Langa said: “Police approached the driver and as they opened the door they noticed that in his hand he had about seven small containers with white powder inside and he quickly put the powder in his mouth.”

Langa says while on the ground, “white foam came out of his mouth and blood from his nose.”

He was declared dead and an inquest was opened.

[email protected]