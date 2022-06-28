A car dief has been arrested after shoppers spotted him hiding in a tree. The man had stolen an Isuzu bakkie in Durbanville but police and security guards were quickly on his tail.

Following a high-speed chase, the skelm crashed into two cars and a tree. A security guard on the scene told Daily Voice: “The thief stole a bakkie from a man in Wallacedene who was busy offloading stuff. “The owner immediately called the police and they gave a description of the cream coloured bakkie which was speeding off in the direction of Kraaifontein.

“We spotted the vehicle and gave chase, he was driving at least 150km/h. “At the Okavango crossing near Cape Gate Mall, he lost control of the bakkie and drove into two other cars and then a tree. “He jumped out and hid himself in a tree.

“But luckily, shoppers told us and we saw him hiding up in a tree. “He ran off again between the houses and then we caught him on a resident’s roof.” “We handed him over to Durbanville Police.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says: “This office can confirm that a 42-year-old male was arrested for the possession of a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon at about 3.30pm on the corner of Langeberg and Okavango Roads, Kraaifontein. “According to reports the suspect stole the vehicle while the driver was offloading the vehicle. “The circumstances into the matter are being investigated.