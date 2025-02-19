THREE alleged skelms suspected to be part of a vehicle theft syndicate are expected to appear in court this week after they were busted by walker cops in the Cape Town CBD. Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, says the trio was caught as Law Enforcement officers chased them through the Company Gardens on Monday after their vehicle was spotted entering the CBD.

Smith reports: “Working in conjunction with the Central Improvement District, members picked up on the suspicious behaviour of a vehicle entering the area. “After testing the vehicle, it was discovered to be riding around with false number plates. “A chase ensued, with the occupants fleeing on foot into the Company Gardens.

“Additional members responded and surrounded the area, trapping the suspects inside while a manhunt was convened. Locating the suspects, a scuffle ensued as the suspects tried to avoid capture.” GOEDERS: Tools found in vehicle He says with all three suspects gevang, officers discovered tools, including remote jamming devices and false number plates. Smith adds: “With all evidence seized along with the suspects’ vehicle, everything was handed over to the SAPS Investigating Officer for further investigation and prosecution.