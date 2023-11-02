A young man who specialises in modifying cars has been left disfigured after he was stabbed in the eye, allegedly by a client. Kyle Appollis was attacked in Strandfontein as he was busy working on a car on October 13.

The 19-year-old spent a few days in hospital where his left eye had to be removed after the brutal attack. Appollis says: “The client made contact with me and said his car almost burnt while on the road, due to sound wires that I fitted for him and he actually told me I caught on crap with the wiring. “He said it caused the rear of his car to burn.

“I said I would check it out and see if it was something that I could fix, and I didn’t hear from him for a few days. “He came to me with three of his friends, I was home alone and I could see that they were drunk.” A young man who specialises in modifying cars has been left disfigured after he was stabbed in the eye allegedly by a client. .Kyle Appollis was attacked in Strandfontein as he was busy working on a car on October 13. pic supplied Appollis claims that the man demanded a R1500 refund for his “negligence” but before he could offer the money, he was attacked.

He adds: “One of the client’s friends went into the car and came back with a glass bottle which he broke on my back. He then stabbed me with it in my eye. “My neighbour shot three warning shots and law enforcement officers drove by and stopped them. I was rushed to hospital and discharged on October 18.” The four suspects were arrested and were each released on R1000 bail.