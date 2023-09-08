A 37-year-old man accused of being the mastermind behind a spate of car thefts is expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court today. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says cops acted on a tip-off when they found four stolen vehicles in Eerste River.

“Members of the Provincial Serious Violent Crimes Unit, supported by Public Order Police, arrested a 37-year-old man for the possession of stolen vehicles on Wednesday,” he said. “The members received information about a suspect who is alleged to be a mastermind behind theft of motor vehicles in the Cape Town district. “The members were led to an address in Fairfield Street, Penhill, Eerste River.