A 37-year-old man accused of being the mastermind behind a spate of car thefts is expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court today.
Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says cops acted on a tip-off when they found four stolen vehicles in Eerste River.
“Members of the Provincial Serious Violent Crimes Unit, supported by Public Order Police, arrested a 37-year-old man for the possession of stolen vehicles on Wednesday,” he said.
“The members received information about a suspect who is alleged to be a mastermind behind theft of motor vehicles in the Cape Town district.
“The members were led to an address in Fairfield Street, Penhill, Eerste River.
“Four stolen vehicles and an undisclosed amount of cash were found on the premises.
“Investigations revealed that the vehicles were reported stolen in the Somerset West, Milnerton, Mfuleni and Claremont areas, respectively.”