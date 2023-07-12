Emotions ran high at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where the two men accused of kidnapping and murdering popular mechanic Ridaah Sasman appeared. Sasman, 30, was found dead in the boot of his Renault Mégane in Morgan Village on June 25. He had been tied up with cable ties and stabbed.

The young dad’s family had been searching for him and his car for three days, before a pair of takkies belonging to him led them to the address in Sunset Road. Sasman was found dead in the boot of his Renault Mégane. Picture supplied According to the family, skarrelkatte tried to sell Sasman’s skoene back to them, apparently unaware that it belonged to him. The shoes led them to the address of Marwaan Martin, who was not at home when Sasman’s half-naked body was found.

Martin was arrested a few days later. A second accused, Gaarieth Gelant was also arrested on a charge of kidnapping. Their bail application started on Tuesday, but the case was postponed to July 26 because Martin was to appear in court for another Schedule 1 offence for judgement. Both the accused were remanded back into custody.

TRAGEDY: Ridaah’s body in Morgan Village on June 25. Picture: Leon Knipe Outside court, Sasman’s family protested for bail to be denied. Ridaah’s sister Nasreen told the Daily Voice that the family has been struggling to deal with the trauma. “My brother was an honest person who worked for his family. He made an honest living working for his two young children, and in today’s world that is truly a gem to have,” she said.

“They took away a son, a brother and they robbed small children from the opportunity to know love from their father, to be reared by their daddy. “They need to understand what they did, and know that it's not right, we need justice for my brother,” Nasreen added. Sasman’s family was also supported by the family of Taireece Williams, 19, who was gunned down in Piketberg Street in Tafelsig in April, while playing a game of soccer on the pitch.