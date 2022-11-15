The man who was once the most wanted by the police appeared in court with his alleged accomplice on Monday. Yanga “Bara” Nyalara, Wandile Tofile, Manelisi Ngumla and Lundi Zweni made another appearance at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “Nyalara, Tofile and Zweni face charges relating to the murders of 15 May 2021. “Nyalara and Ngumla are charged with six counts of murder that took place on 8 May 2022 in Site C Khayelitsha. “All accused have abandoned their right to apply for bail.”

The arrest of Bara led to the arrest of the others and more charges. HOFSAAK: Cape Town Magistrate’s Court He was arrested on July 1 in larney Bothasig as he lay in bed with two women, according to Police Minister Bheki Cele. Police spokesperson André Traut said the intelligence-driven operation during the early hours led to the arrest of Bara, who was also sought for various serious and violent crimes in the province.

“Members of Operation Restore reacted to information and conducted a search at a residence in Nassau Street in Bothasig where the male suspect and two females, aged 21 and 28, were caught in possession of tik and mandrax with a combined value of R90 000,” said Traut. His arrest led to the apprehension of his co-accused. They are charged with 12 counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, a count of illegal possession of a firearm and a count of illegal possession of ammunition. The incident took place on May 15, 2021 in the Y Section, Site B, Khayelitsha. The State alleges that the two went on a shooting spree, killing 12 people.