Cops have released a list of their top 10 most wanted suspects in Cape Town.

The nine men and one woman are wanted for a range of offences including murder, rape and business robbery, reports the Cape Argus.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stop anonymously at 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS app.

They are:

Malibekho Boqwana, 31, wanted for murders perpetrated in Milnerton during October and December 2019;

Malibekho Boqwana

Thembalethu Taleni, 40, wanted for a murder perpetrated in Kraaifontein during December 2017.

Thembalethu Taleni

Sindile Mkentani, 39, wanted for a murder perpetrated in Kraaifontein during November 2014;

Sindile Mkentani

Duran Williams, 29, wanted for a murder perpetrated in Lentegeur during February 2017;

Duran Williams

Rowan Fortuin, 26, wanted for a murder perpetrated in Kraaifontein during September 2017.

Rowan Fortuin

Cecil Sithole, 33, wanted for rape perpetrated in Philippi during December 2017;

Cecil Sithole

Jane Procast Babbege, 28, wanted for rape perpetrated in Philippi during December 2017;

Jane Procast Babbege

Luyolo Puza, 33, wanted for the possession of an unlicensed firearm in Manenberg during August 2019.

Luyolo Puza

Tumelo Tskokotsho, 20, wanted for a murder perpetrated in Kraaifontein during April 2020; and

Tumelo Tskokotsho

Siphamandla Ndukwana, 26, wanted for a business robbery perpetrated in Kraaifontein during August 2019.

Siphamandla Ndukwana

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said they would distribute the list of the most wanted suspects to all neighbourhood watches and community policing forum (CPF) structures, so that they could assist the police, reports IOL.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

“We will then also be looking at the possibility of offering a reward to the neighbourhood watch or CPF that facilitates a successful arrest and conviction,“ Fritz said.

