Excited Scottsdene laaities got a tiny taste of fame on Sunday when they auditioned for a TV production company. A large crowd gathered in Koopman Avenue as the crew of the casting agency set up the stage for the mass talent search.

Tasneem Isaacs, CEO and director of T.E.R.N Agency located in Schotsche Kloof, says they are looking for new talent to develop and propel into fame. “We are here to see the talent and develop our kids in our aim to help underprivileged communities,” she says. “One of our actors is Dale Lakey, whom we took from the streets of Atlantis and we are proud of what he is doing with the acting skills he has.

“With the open auditions we’re doing here today, we want to take this talent and take it to the top.” MISSION: Tasneem Seven-year-old Kew Fransman was one of the youngest to audition and wasn’t shy to show off his breakdancing skills. The talent search was organised by Annie Domingo, who says: “The whole idea is to assist our community by finding and then developing their talents and equipping them with skills they can use to better their lives with.