The market launches on Friday and runs until December 20.

Following a two-year break, the Cape Town Summer Market is back at the Company’s Garden and will be bigger and better than ever.

“The Summer Market has been around for over two decades and has become something of an institution in Cape Town,” said James Vos, Mayco member for Economic Growth.

Cape Town Summer Market in The Company’s Garden. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

“The City is proud to host and support this event which not only gives people an experience of uniquely Capetonian foods, products and fun in a safe environment, but also supports the local economy.”

Patrons are spoilt for choice this year with over 150 stalls, live entertainment, fun activities, a car show, and the popular singing competition, the Summer Star.