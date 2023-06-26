The City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate was attending to emergency repairs.

The City of Cape Town asked mense to reduce water usage until Tuesday.

It involves repairs on the bulk water supply from the Blackheath side which requires the re-routing of water within the network.

The supply is also currently constrained due to essential upgrades happening at the Faure Water Treatment Plant, limiting the overall daily production volume.

It said lower water pressures may be expected.