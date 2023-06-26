The City of Cape Town asked mense to reduce water usage until Tuesday.
The City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate was attending to emergency repairs.
It involves repairs on the bulk water supply from the Blackheath side which requires the re-routing of water within the network.
The supply is also currently constrained due to essential upgrades happening at the Faure Water Treatment Plant, limiting the overall daily production volume.
It said lower water pressures may be expected.
“The Drakenstein and Stellenbosch municipalities as well as residents across Cape Town are urgently requested to reduce their water usage while the work is being done. This will reduce the strain on the water supply,” it added.