A Cape Town street vendor says he can finally “relax” after he netted a moerse R86 million in the Lotto jackpot. National lottery operator Ithuba said the ou came forward to claim his winnings after realising on Sunday that he had won from a ticket he bought at Shoprite in Durbanville.

He had played via the manual selection, reports IOL. The winner said he followed his “gut” when he selected his nommers, and that the win came as a moerse skok as the most geld he has previously won was R450. “The first thing we did when I realised I had won was pray and thank the Lord,” the excited man says.

“Only my wife and children know that we have won. “I play the lottery games twice a month, and I mix my numbers each time I play. “This time around, I specifically played Lotto and not the other games, as I went with my gut feeling.

“I have never won this much money before; the most I won from a game was R450. “All my life I have dreamt of winning a big jackpot, and now I can build a house for my family.” In his spare time, he gives motivational talks at schools.