The Cape Town 10s, a multi-sport festival, will welcome 80 social netball teams, 50 social rugby teams and 20 dodgeball teams to the city this month.

It will also feature 20 live music performances from local artists who will share three stages.

The City has been supporting the Cape Town 10s for the last nine years and it has grown from a rugby-only tournament to a multi-sport event that has also included beach volleyball, hockey, football and most recently a 6km fun run.

For this year’s event, attendance will be limited to 2 000 people at three venues.

The Cape Town 10s kicks off this Friday, 4 February, in the Green Point Common Fields.

[email protected]