A cancer survivor from Kraaifontein will walk from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape in aid of cancer patients. Michael Wynne, 59, is raising money for a woman living with breast cancer by walking and hiking from Kuils River to Port Elizabeth.

The pensioner, who has survived two types of cancer and has been in remission since 2019, says the goal is to raise awareness and fund cancer patients in desperate need. “Some people struggle with transport money and medication,” he explains. “I am four years in remission from colon and prostate cancer and thankful for the grace from our heavenly father.”

Michael has been doing his Walk-a-Ride fundraisers since 2019, when he went into remission. Last year, he walked to and from the Northern Cape to raise funds for a little girl while at the same time raising awareness about her illness. His daughter Melissa tells the Daily Voice: “I’m feeling very proud of how far he has come and for never giving up.

“He is always there for them [cancer patients], spending time and making them feel extra special, bearing gifts and is always an ear away.” Michael plans to tackle his 33rd big walk in April, but says he is struggling with donations. “I take ice water and my medicine with me, I don’t eat on the road, only a fruit or lunch bar.