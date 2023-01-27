A Cape Town man who works in the retail sector is a moerse R25 million richer. He won the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot from the January 21 draw.

National Lottery Ithuba said the ticket was purchased at a Pick n Pay store and the winner walked away with R25 564 050. 40. He chose his numbers manually and found out through the internet that he was the lucky winner, Ithuba said. The bra said he had “always had a feeling” that he would win one of the lottery jackpots someday, reports IOL.

The winner said he would continue working and planned to pay off his debt and buy property. He had no plans to wys anyone that he had won. The first Lotto jackpot winner for the year was a helper from the Western Cape.

Ithuba said she walked away with the Lotto jackpot of R5 433 073 30 from the January 14 draw. She said she had shared her news with her daughter. “I was so excited when I found out that I won, I screamed,” said the winner.

She planned to buy a bigger house. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We congratulate the first Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 multimillionaires for the year. “Our winners receive their tax-free winnings between 48 to 72 hours from the day of claiming.