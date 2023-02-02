The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) is warning hopeful applicants to be on alert for scammers who are particularly active during this period, preying on vulnerable learners who are desperate to study in 2023. Spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the university has space for just under 9 000 first-year students, and is busy sifting through the over 360 000 applications it has received.

“Scamming is something that happens every year with all universities,” Kansley explained. “They would make up a poster and claim that if you pay them they can get you a place at the institution, which is not the case. “All applicants need to apply to the faculty and be eligible to study for that specific course.

“In these cases, these scammers just take the money and disappear and never had any communication with CPUT at all. WARNS: Lauren Kansley of CPUT on scam artists “They try to scam people’s bank account information by pretending to be the vice chancellor; they take existing material the university has out like posters and things on Facebook and alter the information so that it seems legit.” She added that CPUT does not accept applications through third parties, SMS or WhatsApp.

Applications are done online via the official CPUT website. Kansley warned: “If someone says that you need to manually fill in an application form with them, then that is an immediate red flag. “Just keep an eye on the actual CPUT website and ignore anything forwarded on WhatsApp claiming to get you into the institution for a certain amount of money.”