The rape trial of a prominent Cape Town musician has been put on hold until he gets a new lawyer. The 49-year-old man, who cannot be named by order of the court, appeared in the Blue Downs Regional Court this week as his trial was expected to start.

The former director of the Cape Music Institute was charged with rape after he was accused of sexually assaulting a male student in 2013. Cape Town musician His alleged victim rekked his bek on social media. The young man posted a video under the “Say His Name campaign” on Facebook.

He claimed that the alleged abuse started in 2013 when he was 14 years old, and continued until he was 20. The suspect made headlines when he was busted at his Kuils River home in June 2020, but was later granted bail of R1 000. The trial has now been postponed until November 17 for the accused to sort out his legal representation.

Last month the muso was once again in the spotlight after pictures circulated of him performing on stage at the My African Praise concert, hosted by well-known guitarist Chadleigh Gowar. However, event organiser Gowar quickly went on the defence and apologised to those who were offended by the muso’s appearance. “We as the organisers of the event My African Praise held on Sunday, 1st October, hereby apologise unconditionally to all and everybody that are offended by the appearance of …on stage,” he stated.