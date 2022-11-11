The matric exam is only halfway through but the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has already received 14 incidents of cheating. These include learners being in possession of crib notes and cellphones in the exam venues.

MEC for education, David Maynier, praised invigilators for closely monitoring pupils. “Each reported incident will be thoroughly investigated, and the candidate in question is given the opportunity to make representations to a hearing following the exam session,” Maynier said. “The candidate will also have the opportunity to appeal the finding from the hearing.

“Candidates cannot claim to be unaware of the rules, as they were required to sign a commitment agreement before the beginning of the exam session, which outlined the rules of the exams and the consequences of being caught. “It is imperative that candidates carefully check their pockets for notes or cellphones before they sit down to write,” he added. “‘Forgetting’ that they were carrying these items is unfortunately not an excuse,” he added.

Pupils implicated in these incidents risk being disqualified if they are found guilty. This could mean the pupil being barred for up to three years of future exam sessions. Maynier said there had been no reports of any exam papers being leaked to date.

He reminded pupils that any information received about suspected leaks must be reported. “It is important to stress that being involved in exam leaks can have consequences for other pupils who did not cheat, too, as they might have to rewrite the paper through no fault of their own,” Maynier explained. “Please, let us all make sure that everyone has a fair chance in these exams and not do anything to compromise the integrity of the exams.