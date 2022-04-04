While national government will be cushioning the price of petrol with a R1.50 subsidy, Capetonians’ pockets will still be hard hit as municipal and electricity tariffs are set to increase.

The government measures will see a reduction in the levy on petrol from R3.85 per litre to R2.35 per litre and the levy on diesel would be reduced from R3.70 per litre to R2.20 per litre for a period of two months.

The government also plans to sell some of the strategic crude oil reserves to recover the R6 billion it will cost to implement the measures.

Economist Dr Azar Jammine said the petrol price could rise by about 31c a litre and diesel price by R1.40 a litre, reports the Weekend Argus.

He said the alternatives would have been an increase in the petrol price of about R1.80 a litre and a rise in the diesel price of about R3 a litre.

However, economist Dawie Roodt warned that selling strategic oil reserves was like selling “the family silver to pay for unexpected expenses”.

He said consumers would pay back the “stopgap” measure in future as the stock crude oil reserves would have to be replenished.

Meanwhile, consumers will be hit by a 9.6% electricity increase which came into effect on April 1 for direct Eskom customers and July for municipal customers.

On top of that, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced a proposed increase of 5.2% for property rates, a 5% increase in water and sanitation tariffs with an additional 1.5% “for expanding access” to water to the informal settlements.

[email protected]