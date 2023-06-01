A top cop in Cape Town has been cleared of wrongdoing after allegations of racism were brought against her last year. Initially, the police officer is alleged to have ordered lower-ranking officers to strip and search a black constable at Bothasig police station in July 2022.

Allegations of racism were then levelled against her. At the time, sources told IOL that the white police captain had been stationed at the police station for over a decade. However, sources claim she has a tainted track record.

“The police officer who was searched has been off due to stress after the incident and now fears for his life after opening the case as the captain has friends in high places and thinks that she is untouchable,” the source added. In October, police confirmed that the circumstances “surrounding the assault and crimen injuria” were under investigation. However, after detailed and intensive internal investigations, the officer has been found innocent of any wrongdoing and claims made against her were unfounded.

The police officer’s defence counsel from Hendricks-Harmse Attorneys confirmed that the National Prosecuting Authority has notified its office that the criminal matter against her will not be prosecuted and charges were withdrawn. IOL is in possession of this document. BLY: Lawyer Hendricks According to the law firm, legal proceedings will be taken against those who brought the untrue allegations to light.