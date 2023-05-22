After spending 25 days in prison, businessman Ridwaan Rajah has been granted bail of R10 000 by the Western Cape High Court. Rajah was convicted of theft and perjury but acquitted on a charge of fraud in the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court on April 24.

At the time of the ruling, Rajah was out on warning and this was “summarily withdrawn” without the State and defence legal teams addressing the court on the question of bail, his lawyer said. Rajah’s family brought an urgent application before the high court after it alleged that the imprisonment was a “travesty of justice” and a “malicious persecution” of the family. Seated in court was his father, Ismail Rajah – who was kidnapped outside his business in Parow in March 2022 and released after 111 days – and his brother, Raziek.

Senior counsel for the family, advocate William King, argued that Rajah had a right to appeal his conviction. He said prison was a horrible experience for the father of three. “He is a respectable man who runs a family business.

“What is the actual amount that he’s allegedly stolen, the State must explain,” he said. In 2011, a company called Winlite was subcontracted by Good Hope Plasterers for work that was to be done at one of the state buildings in 120 Plein Street, Cape Town. Rajah claimed he made an advance payment to Winlite and applied to the court to obtain a court order to compel the Minister of Public Works to pay him this money.

But Winlite’s sole director, Ronald Rayners, denied receiving payment of R455 296 as an advance for material off-site from Rajah. Judge Daniel Thulare granted Ridwaan bail of R10 000. Speaking after the ruling, Raziek said: “The family always believes that justice and sense will prevail.”