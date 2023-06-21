The recent cold weather in the Western Cape was due to a series of back-to-back cold fronts, with very little to no time in between for residents to recover, the SA Weather Service (Saws) said on Wednesday. At least two more cold fronts are expected to blow through the Western Cape in the coming days. The province has been hit by icy conditions which have wreaked havoc across communities.

This week, humanitarian relief continued for those affected by torrential rains and gale-force winds along the West Coast following an Orange Level 5 warning for wind and waves over the Northern and Western Cape areas. The Huguenot Tunnel was also closed to traffic following the adverse weather conditions. Calling it the "worst flood in decades", ward councillor Peter Helfrich said residents in Sandvlei and Faure in Macassar were displaced following torrential downpours.

"Many residents lost most of their belongings which included appliances, furniture, clothes, important documentation and various other important items," he said. Helfrich added that flooding occurred, in informal settlements, largely due to it being situated in low-lying terrain, including waterlogged areas, wetlands and floodplains. Councillor Peter Helfrich. Picture: Supplied He said the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management and Fire and Rescue Services worked tirelessly throughout this period to keep residents safe.

"We have not had any deaths in our area since the flooding started. I would like to thank them for their commendable efforts," he said. Meanwhile, the Saws has predicted at least two more cold fronts over the region. A warning supplied by SA Weather Service Picture: SA Weather Service Facebook Speaking to eNCA, Saws forecaster Lebogang Makgathi, said the first cold front is due to make landfall on Saturday, while the second is expected to hit on Monday.

She said there will be light rain for areas along the coast on Wednesday that will clear. "This is because of another cold front making its way from midday. We do expect some sunny conditions from Thursday and Friday. It sounds unbelievable, but temperatures will start to recover and we should see highs in the upper teens," she said. Makgathi said another cold front was expected on Saturday morning, accompanied by light rain for the afternoon with a reprieve on Sunday.