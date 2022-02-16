The Cape Town Tigers Basketball Club has qualified for the Basketball Africa League taking place in Senegal next month.

They are among the seven new teams joining the league, making up a total of 12 competitors.

The Gugulethu-based team were awarded a walkover against Burundi’s New Star in the East Division third-place playoff after the opponents had suffered a Covid-19 outbreak ahead of the decisive fixture in Johannesburg in December.

They had previously won all three of their Basketball African League (BAL) Zone 6 playoff matches to be crowned Division East Group F regional champions.

Player Vincent Ntunja says: “Phew! It has been a long journey.

“The sacrifices away from family and friends, having to surpass red tape to ensure the team is compliant, early hours of training and late night sessions and lots of travelling.

“I’m now looking forward to competing against the best on the continent. We are in the same group against defending champions Zamalek from Egypt, Angolan champions Pedro de Luanda and Cobra Sport from South Sudan and FAO from Cameroon.”

The seasonal grand opening will be at Dakar Arena and games are expected to be hosted in Senegal, Egypt and Rwanda.

BAL President, Amadou Gallo Fall, said: “We are thrilled to welcome seven new teams and four new countries into the second season of the BAL.

“To BAL fans across the continent and around the world – game on!”

