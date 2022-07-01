Two Manenberg families have been left homeless after a fire, apparently started by a candle during loadshedding, ripped through their homes. Mom Mauritia August, 27, says they were forced to flee during the early hours on Thursday morning as they woke up to flames engulfing their homes in Thames Walk.

“It was two Wendy houses that were destroyed and it started at my brother’s place. “We were sleeping and we woke up to the flames and it was everywhere. “We had to run to safety and we tried to stop the flames from spreading.”

Blaze: Manenberg City Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says they received the call for help at 5.08am: “The crew from Gugulethu was first on scene. “The initial estimate is two structures destroyed and six people displaced. “No injuries or fatalities were reported. The fire was extinguished at 5.48am and the cause is unknown.”

August says among those displaced are three children. “We managed to save the school supplies of the two that are at school but they don’t have clothes. “We are still traumatised but we know the candle started the fire.