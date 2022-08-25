A brave cop is fighting a battle of a different kind but she needs a little help. Cleopatra Leoschut from Robertson is appealing to the public to help pay her medical bills after her cancer surgery.

The constable, who has been in the police force since 2011, is currently in remission for breast cancer and on August 12 she had a graft procedure but needs help covering the costs. “I had my first operation in July 2021 and now I need R11 000 to cover the excess from my last surgery. I am feeling great after my operations and cannot get back to work next week. Right now, I am just enjoying spending time with my son, Liam.” The 37-year-old mom of one said she was first diagnosed with cancer after finding lumps on her breasts in October 2020 and has had reconstructive surgery. She is now committed to giving a voice to other women suffering from the dreaded disease.

APPEAL: Cleopatra “In October, I want to host a park run or something like that where we want to raise awareness for breast cancer,” she tells the Daily Voice. “There are so many women out there that are suffering and they are too afraid or ashamed to speak out so I want to help them. “I am still planning on how to host the event but I definitely want to pay something forward.”

Her friend for more than 10 years, Michelle Brown, said Cleopatra is somebody who is always willing to help others and will easily give the shirt off her own back to a person in need. “Cleo always puts others first, whether it’s in her job in the police force, where she has served for almost 12 years, or in her role as a doting mom, to her six-year-old son, Liam, she has always lived to serve and protect others. “I have always admired Cleo’s resilience towards anything that life throws at her.”