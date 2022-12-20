Residents of Kalksteenfontein claim the City of Cape Town is ignoring their complaints about issues caused by one of the biggest canals on the Cape Flats running through their street. Conrad Hendricks said the canal is causing health issues and “unnecessary pests” such as rats and flies which are a health risk.

“I have been fighting with the City since February to have this canal cleaned and so far nothing has materialised. “I have sent out emails and am only receiving reference numbers. There are a lot of issues, it seems the City forgot about this place,” he explained. “The canal is really bad, we are having a problem here with mosquitos, flies, rats and big cockroaches which fly into our houses.

“We cannot even enjoy a meal because those big green flies sit on your food. “This is a poor community and cannot afford to buy insect killers every second day, as most of the residents cannot even afford to buy a loaf of bread a day.” The dirty, clogged canal runs along Ranunculus Street and gives off a stench.