A Belhar mother is concerned for the well-being of her 40-year-old daughter who has been missing since Friday, January 7.

Shahieda van Rensburg said her daughter Fariedah left their Belhar home with her boyfriend Irefaan to go to the bank but she has not heard from her since.

“Irefaan was staying by our house for two months.

“He was supposed to go get money for his board but then we heard that they ended up by Fariedah’s cousin near Pentech and slept there for the night,” says Shahieda.

“The next day the cousin messaged me asking about Fariedah and she told me they left her house with the same story of going to the bank.

“On Monday, 10 January, Irefaan sent a message to say they are in Stellenbosch.”

She says that was the last communication she had with them.

“The funny thing is that he kept messaging and there was nothing from her,” says Shahieda.

“And now when I call the phone just rings.”

The 60-year-old says she has no answers for Fariedah’s two sons, aged 17 and 19.

“I do not know what is going on because she would never do something like this and just leave her sons here by the house.

“Irefaan lost his job at the start of December and after she went missing, I heard that Fariedah also left her job just before Christmas, so it’s all very funny to me.”

When the Daily Voice called the number provided, the phone just rang with no option to leave a message. Irefaan also did not reply to SMS messages for comment.

If anybody has any information of the whereabouts of Fariedah, they can contact the Western Cape Missing

Persons Unit on 071 639 8344.

[email protected]