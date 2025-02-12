TWO officers were wounded and a 20-year-old student arrested for public violence in a chaotic 36 hours at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT). Students have been clashing with the District Six campus security guards and police over accommodation issues, with things escalating on Monday afternoon as cops used a water cannon on the rioters.

On Monday evening, CPUT said that it is preparing to tally the financial impact and loss to infrastructure damaged after fires and the riots. Police said they were forced to execute action against “riotous students” at the campus, just hours after students were filmed clashing with security guards in the parking area, which left one wounded on Sunday night. More than 200 Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students still waiting for student accommodation, marched to Parliament in protest to highlight the institution’s ongoing accommodation crisis. Picture: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers Security guards were seen using shields and even chairs in response to the students.

A police water cannon was deployed on Monday afternoon and students claimed they were also tear gassed. Students set the administrative area alight of the university and stoned windows. CPUT said students involved in the Sunday incident were dronk and upon further investigation, they reported presenting fake student identification and were not eligible to receive accommodation for various reasons.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said police were injured during the protest by students and one person was apprehended. “Public Order Police were forced to take action following a riotous situation at CPUT Cape Town earlier today (Monday). “We can confirm that a 20-year-old male was arrested for public violence.

Two police members sustained injuries and received medical treatment. The situation is being monitored. “The suspect will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates court once he has been charged.” Following Sunday’s incident, CPUT spokesperson, Lauren Kansley said they were working on obtaining evidence and were in possession of video footage.

Kansley said the front door of the admin building at District Six was burnt along with windows that were stoned. A student leader, who asked for their name to be withheld in fear of victimisation, said they had to flee from the police while attempting to speak with the Higher Education and Training (DHET) Ministry and had walked to Parliament. “We wanted to speak with the Minister, we came from the parliament side and they were throwing tear gas at us,” she said.

“When we arrived at the campus, they threw another one at us at the campus gate.” A video of the students being shot with what appeared to be rubber bullets and tear gas was shared with Cape Argus. The student leader said one student was left with head injuries following Sunday’s incident and was hospitalised.

